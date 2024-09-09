Caprock Group LLC Acquires 20,210 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1,664.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $212,209,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,268,000 after purchasing an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLDR opened at $168.51 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.41.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

