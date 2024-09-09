Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 101,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWI Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,042,000 after purchasing an additional 257,022 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,688,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 384,056 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

SLV stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.