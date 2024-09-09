Caprock Group LLC Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 348.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $71.91 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $80.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

