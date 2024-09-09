Caprock Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,825,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 566.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,314,000 after buying an additional 1,558,538 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $420,720,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 91.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,648,000 after acquiring an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $456.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.01.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

