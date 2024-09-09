Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 129.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $227.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.