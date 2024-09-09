Caprock Group LLC Buys 14,116 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $79.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

