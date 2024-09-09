Caprock Group LLC Buys 19,277 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 732.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,494,000 after purchasing an additional 181,617 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $111.77 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.82 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.