Caprock Group LLC Buys 19,890 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 468.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $130.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $136.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average is $116.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

