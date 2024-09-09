Caprock Group LLC Buys 2,061 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 320.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 265,461 shares during the period. Finally, Umpqua Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $471.82 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $167.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,417 shares of company stock valued at $24,601,076. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.