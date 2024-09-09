Caprock Group LLC Buys 31,332 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8,655.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $53.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

