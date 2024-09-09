Caprock Group LLC Buys 324 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 356.4% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,329 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 37.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 61,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $284.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.48 and its 200-day moving average is $311.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.76.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

