Caprock Group LLC Buys 4,998 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 6.8% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $3,253,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $211.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $221.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.34.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

