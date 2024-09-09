Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 44,060 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 90.0% during the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Celestica by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLS opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.29. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

