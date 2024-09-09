Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

