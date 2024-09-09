Caprock Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 297,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 414,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 86,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 310.5% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 963,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after buying an additional 728,862 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJH opened at $58.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

