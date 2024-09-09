Caprock Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.