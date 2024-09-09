Caprock Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 133.9% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,434 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $141,336,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 39.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 895,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,781,000 after purchasing an additional 254,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $475.44 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $490.18. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.93.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

