Caprock Group LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 175.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.2 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $352.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.50 and a 12-month high of $401.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.75 and its 200 day moving average is $358.91.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

