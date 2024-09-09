Caprock Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,642,000 after purchasing an additional 189,324 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $1,908,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 622.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,741 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 57,499 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.7 %

Halliburton stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

