Caprock Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,470 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.