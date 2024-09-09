Caprock Group LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,092.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,058.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,000.84.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.