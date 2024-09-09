Caprock Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 159.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,938,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $430.17 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $450.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

