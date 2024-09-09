Caprock Group LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $112.83 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $117.60. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

