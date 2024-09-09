Caprock Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total transaction of $1,894,308.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,142,033.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,981 shares of company stock worth $9,504,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
CB stock opened at $287.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.83. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $202.55 and a 1 year high of $293.13.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
