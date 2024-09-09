Caprock Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $176.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at $101,604,582.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,604,582.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.



