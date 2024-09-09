Caprock Group LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.2 %

NOW stock opened at $825.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $799.33 and a 200-day moving average of $762.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $863.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

