Caprock Group LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 81,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $2,043,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $98.19 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

