Caprock Group LLC Increases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 300.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $179.42 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $186.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.06.

View Our Latest Report on Lennar

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.