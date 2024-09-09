Caprock Group LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 201,549 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 169,350 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 87.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 142.1% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 826,507 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 485,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

