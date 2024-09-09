Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 84,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,995 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.30 and a beta of 3.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.