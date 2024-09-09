Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $103,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $97.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,297 shares of company stock worth $7,156,436. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

