Caprock Group LLC Purchases 3,032 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $672,196,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,540,000 after buying an additional 1,114,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,388,000 after buying an additional 891,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

