Caprock Group LLC Purchases 3,120 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MSI opened at $431.50 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $448.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

