Caprock Group LLC Purchases 5,015 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 279.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $566.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $578.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.32.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

