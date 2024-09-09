Caprock Group LLC Purchases 8,050 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $1,046,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 197,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.2 %

JCI opened at $67.84 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

