Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 80,592 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after buying an additional 16,190,422 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after buying an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after buying an additional 6,617,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $604,516,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $50.34 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

