Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 673.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $166.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average of $180.42. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.