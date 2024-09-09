Caprock Group LLC Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $314.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $376.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.09 and a 200 day moving average of $311.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,300 shares of company stock worth $44,194,544. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

