Caprock Group LLC Raises Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,873.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after acquiring an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.05. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,112 shares of company stock worth $228,396. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

