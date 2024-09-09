Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
CRDF opened at $2.11 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.95.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,143.91% and a negative return on equity of 62.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
