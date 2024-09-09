Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRS opened at $132.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $148.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

