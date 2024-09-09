Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Raised by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $21,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3,668.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NYSE:CARR opened at $69.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $73.06.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

