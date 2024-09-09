Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $329.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.