Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) CFO Jill Griebenow Sells 1,622 Shares

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BATS CBOE opened at $211.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

