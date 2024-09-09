CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Reduced by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 2.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $212.21 on Monday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $263.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.