Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,156 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cencora worth $44,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $234.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.41 and a 12-month high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.