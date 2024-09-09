Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target Lowered to $283.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $287.00 to $283.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Cencora stock opened at $234.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora has a 12-month low of $172.41 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

