Certuity LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.