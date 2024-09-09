Certuity LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $164.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.78. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $166.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.