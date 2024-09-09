Certuity LLC Acquires New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4,988.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,215,000 after acquiring an additional 162,619 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,961,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $193.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,752,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,280,341,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,109,346 shares of company stock worth $198,743,322. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

